We’re in for a GREAT day! Clouds will increase into the afternoon and winds will be breezy, but temperatures will be rising to the low 60s this afternoon. Enjoy all the dry time we will have today because we turn quite soggy tomorrow.

Most stay completely dry today but a few light, isolated showers can’t be ruled out in the area by the late afternoon through the evening.

Rain really ramps up overnight with widespread showers and pockets of heavy rainfall around after midnight. Plan on a wet morning commute on Tuesday. Scattered showers will continue off and on from Tuesday morning through the afternoon before rain eases into the evening.

A couple isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. Primary threats would include gusty winds and large hail. While the chance is slim, areas near and south of the I-70 corridor would be the more favorable locations to see any storms of this nature develop. Be weather aware.

Temperatures crash Tuesday night into Wednesday. Even though temperatures will be cold Wednesday (low 30s), we will be dry. We’ll need that break in precipitation because a new winter storm system is set to arrive here Thursday through early Friday. Rain, a wintry mix and snow are all in the forecast at this time. Stay tuned as we monitor the track and impacts of this system.