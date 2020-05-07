Great Thursday forecast; rainy and cold Friday

The Full Flower Moon was visible early Thursday morning and is the final supermoon of the year. This is a picture of that moon over Geist. If you got any pictures of the supermoon, share them with us on Facebook. The clear sky that allowed great viewing of the moon will cater to a quickly warming day ahead. Chilly enough for a jacket this morning as we wake up in the low 40s but the upper 60s are expected by the afternoon. Windy with gusts up to about 20mph today.

Clouds will start to build in Thursday evening. An isolated shower is possible as early as 10pm but most of us won’t get rain until well after midnight. Rain will be widespread south of the city by the morning rush with light showers in Indianapolis by 10am. Isolated rain possible north of the city; most of the rain will be in Columbus and Bloomington. Rainfall totals below reflect that with less than a quarter inch in our northern counties and more than a half inch possible south of the city.

In addition to the rain on Friday, it’ll be cold and windy. Rain will exit by 2pm, though, and I’m expecting a beautiful Friday night sunset. That clearing sky will contribute to dropping temperatures and so we have a Freeze Watch for Saturday morning. Showers possible on Mother’s Day.