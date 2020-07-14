Great summer Tuesday; 90s to return

Waking up very comfortably in the 60s with lots of sunshine this morning. Dew points are right at 60 so not too muggy at all. The light breeze out of the north will be switching to the south and that’ll pump in more heat and humidity by the afternoon and especially noticeable by Wednesday.

We’ll climb to the 70s by 9am and the 80s from lunchtime and through the whole afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected with a few fair weather clouds this afternoon. We will launch into a more active pattern by Wednesday. Most of the day will be rain-free but those 90 degree highs may push you back into the house for the AC. By the late afternoon and evening we’ll start to see storms pushing into Central Indiana. Some hefty downpours could produce more than an inch of rain but areawide we’re looking at more like half an inch of rain. The plants will love that!

Another extended heat wave for 2020! Notice the warm overnight lows, too, which means no breaks for the AC. We’ll also have daily rain chances through the weekend.