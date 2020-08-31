Great start to the week; increasingly humid

Mostly sunny this morning with temperatures as cool as the 50s. Great morning to open up the windows and let in some fresh air. We’ll be back in the 70s by lunchtime so a great day to plan lunch outside. We’ll warm into the 80s this afternoon with a few clouds, especially south of the cit, but rain chances are nearly none.

Temperatures will only dip to the mid-60s tonight which is a touch above average. We should clear out most of the clouds above but with moisture levels on the rise we could develop fog late. That could mean patchy to dense fog in the morning for Tuesday’s rush.

We’ll have daily rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We’re not expecting more than an inch of rain total and in most cases we’ll be well below that inch threshold. We’ve been above average on precipitation this year but the summer has been reasonably close to average.

Temperatures get a little cooler as we dry out by the end of the week. Sunshine and comfortable for our first look at the weekend.