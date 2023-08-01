Were you able to get a glimpse of the supermoon last night or early this morning? This is the first of two full moons this month and it is known as the “Sturgeon Moon.” It appeared nearly 14% larger in the sky, making a supermoon. The second full moon will occur on August 30, and it will be considered a “Blue Moon.” August is the only month this year that we’ll see a Blue Moon!

It is another cool and comfy morning around central Indiana. Temperatures have dropped in the mid to upper 50s, especially in our outlying counties. It is still warmer near downtown Indianapolis because of urban heat island effect. This will keep temperatures in the lower 60s near downtown Indy through the morning commute.

High pressure stays in control over the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes today. Skies are mostly clear this morning and you can expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Highs will rise into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon.

The upper wind pattern will begin to push wildfire smoke from Canada into the state by tonight and into Wednesday. This will bring a hazy appearance in the sky through Thursday, especially east over Ohio.

The dry weather pattern will continue through Wednesday of this week. By Thursday, a storm system will slide over the Mississippi Valley and should clip the southwestern portion of our area. There is another opportunity for showers and storms on Friday as a frontal boundary slides over central Indiana.