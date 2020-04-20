Great Monday forecast; active second half of week

Active weather moving through the Gulf states overnight and now the Carolinas are waking up to rain. We’re watching a couple of showers moving through the Plains this morning. Those will get to us this evening, giving us a couple of overnight showers. A cold front sliding into Minnesota this morning will also get to us tonight and that’ll mean a nearly ten degree drop for Tuesday’s high temperature. Monday, though, really does look nice. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures managing to get to the 50s by lunchtime and 60s this afternoon. Open up the windows and let in that fresh air!

Clouds will be approaching from the NW around dinnertime and a few showers will pass through around 8pm and overnight. We’ll only get a few hundredths of an inch of rain so really not a concern.

You notice how chilly it gets on Tuesday with a cold night following but other than that temperatures really stay strong the next week. Wednesday looks nice with storms holding off until that night. Widespread rain on Thursday with a couple more showers on Friday. Scattered storms are expected on Saturday, too.