Great Monday forecast; more rain for central Indiana this week

Chilly start to our Monday morning so you’re going to need a jacket. Great news, though, is that we’re going to warm up rather quickly! We’ll be soaring to 60 by lunchtime and highs will get well into the 60s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day with more clouds developing over the afternoon.

A warm front will slide through this evening and that’ll bring a few showers to the area overnight. Nothing substantial is expected with Monday night’s rain and less than a tenth of an inch of rain is anticipated. Normal low temperatures this time of year are in the upper 40s but we’ll only cool to the 50s tonight.

A couple more rounds of rain will roll through central Indiana this week. We could get more than an inch of rain across the area which the grass will absolutely love. Unfortunately, it’ll feel cooler on Thursday with highs stuck in the 50s. Friday will be a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors with temperatures back up to the 60s and plenty of sunshine. We could warm well into the 70s by Saturday!