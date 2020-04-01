Great forecast next couple days; weekend rain

Today should get to be ten degrees warmer than yesterday! Hardly a breeze but the little bit of wind we’ll have will be out of the north. High pressure will push out the clouds late this afternoon which should make for a beautiful sunset this evening.

Overnight will get cold again with a fairly seasonal low into the mid 30s. The wind will continue to settle and clouds will thin.

Thursday looks great! Mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees and no wind! Can’t beat that. Soak in some sunshine and enjoy that fresh air. If you don’t want to leave the house at all, maybe open the windows and let some fresh air in.

Friday will be even warmer! Highs will climb to the upper 60s and with more sunshine we will enjoy a gorgeous end to the week. Our next front moves through later Saturday. That’ll bring rain to the area. Rain will wrap up early Sunday, allowing you to get outside again.