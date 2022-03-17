We have one more fantastic day before rain and cooler air arrive in central Indiana. We’re starting off with very clears skies across the state. With temperatures in the 40s this morning, a jacket is recommended as you’re heading out. However, just like Wednesday, we are tracking a very mild afternoon. Temperatures by the time the St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off will be in the mid 60s. A few more clouds will be around this afternoon but we’ll continue to push those temperatures into the mid 70s.

There are air quality concerns around parts of the area due to the Walmart distribution center fire that broke out Wednesday. This will be primarily impacting the areas closest to Plainfield and north as winds blew the smoke in that direction. With an inversion that developed overnight, a lot of those particles are still trapped near the surface. As the sun comes up and temperatures warm, it will allow for more mixing and that should help improve air quality.

We stay dry and comfortable this evening with temperatures dropping to the low 60s by 10 o’clock. This will be a nice evening to eat dinner outdoors or go for a long walk.

Rain arrives tomorrow. Isolated showers will be in the area by daybreak but primary impacts don’t come until the afternoon and evening. Plan on a wet commute home for the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, too. More favorable development for these will be in the late afternoon and evening. A couple of stronger, gusty thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

The wet weather carries over into Saturday with windy conditions and dropping temperatures. Luckily, we dry out and warm up to salvage the second half of the weekend.