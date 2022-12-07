INDIANAPOLIS – We won’t be seeing much sunshine across the Hoosier state for a while. Gray skies with a chance of rain is on the way!

Thursday at a glance

We're in a very cloudy and gray stretch of MILD weather right now. Only a 3 degree increase in temperatures today. We remain in the low 40s tonight with patchy fog.



Rain showers on the way

Mild temperatures with moisture on the way means rain showers here for us across Central Indiana! Temperatures will stay warm enough to see precipitation on the form of rain, but farther northeast, mainly north of Muncie, signs if mixed precipitation are present. We may see areas of sleet to our north.

The drought is improving slightly

Areas of the state under moderate drought conditions are becoming less widespread. We ended November with much of the state in a drought, and now to start of December, we are still a half in below normal on rainfall. Showers coming up Thursday and Friday will help with that!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast