INDIANAPOLIS – Highs in the low 80s with lower humidity over the weekend. Add some sunshine on top of that and we have perfect weather headed to Indiana!

The rest of Thursday

Temperatures drop into the lower 70s over night. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening.

Rain chances this evening

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight. This will occur especially after sunset and mainly south of I-70. We begin to dry out by Friday morning around 6 a.m.

The heat makes a comeback next week

An upper level ridge builds into next week, bringing back the hot and muggy weather for Indiana! We’ll be back to the 90s by the middle to late next week.

Friday at a glance