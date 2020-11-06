Gorgeous weekend forecast; looking ahead at next rain

Chilly this morning; a few degrees cooler than we were yesterday morning. You may want a sweater for the first few hours of the day but you will not need it past 10am. We’ll be in the 50s then and well into the 60s for lunchtime. It’ll be a great day to take lunch outside.

Highs this afternoon will briefly hit the low 70s which is more than ten degrees above normal. Loads of sunshine and only a light breeze will also make this Friday absolutely beautiful.

This evening will be lovely in the 60s so you can have the windows open for awhile. Overnight, the clear sky will allow us to cool to the 40s which is still above average. The normal low this time of the year is actually around 39 degrees.

The weekend continues this abnormally long stretch of warm weather for November. Couldn’t ask for prettier weather heading into the weekend. Highs will reach the 70s and lots of sunshine still expected. No concerns for rain until Tuesday night.