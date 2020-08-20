Gorgeous weather Thursday; looking ahead at weekend rain

Temperatures are chilly this morning so you may want a sweater for the first few hours of the day. No need for that by lunchtime, though! Just beautiful as we climb through the 70s and enjoy lots of sunshine. This afternoon we will again return to the low 80s and with dew points still in the 50s it will feel just as comfortable as it did on Wednesday.

Foggy start in Terre Haute and we’ve seen patchy fog in both Bloomington and Carmel.

We’ll stay dry and mainly sunny for both Thursday and Friday but rain chances return for the weekend. Scattered showers will pump in by Saturday afternoon and an isolated storm is possible on Sunday. There will still be plenty of drytime on Sunday but that brief storm could be a problem for the 500 so we will be keeping a close eye on that.

Between Saturday and Sunday’s rain chances we will accumulate up to an inch of rain with highest totals south and lowest totals north. Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb this weekend so it’ll feel more summer-like. Temperatures will then soar as sunshine returns next week. We should actually hit 90° a couple of times over Tuesday and Wednesday. We haven’t hit 90° in Indianapolis since July 27th so by next week’s forecast that’ll be the first 90 in a month!