Gorgeous Tuesday; tracking next storm

Clouds cleared out of our northern counties early this morning, so temperatures have dipped to the 60s and dense fog has formed. We’ve seen reports of fog limiting visibility to under a half mile so that could slow down traffic some, especially if you’re driving to the city from the northern counties. Only hazy Indianapolis and south.

Temperatures are a little cooler this morning and humidity is down. Plenty more sunshine is expected throughout the day and highs won’t be as hot as they were on Monday. Really looks like a beautiful summer day as high pressure pushes storms out of the area. The nice weather continues into Wednesday. As another cold front approaches, though, clouds will increase.

The next scattered storms will roll through on Thursday. The following four days will have low daily rain chances and highs will be just below average in the low 80s. Overnight lows will be pleasant in the 60s so you can open up windows in the mornings to let in some fresh air. Enjoy!