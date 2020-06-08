Gorgeous Monday; severe storms Tuesday

Monday starts off the week on a beautiful, summer-like note. Lots of sunshine is expected and dry air in place so the above average highs will be bearable. We’ll be climbing quickly through the 60s and 70s but already to the 80s by lunchtime. Clouds will start to push in by the late afternoon but no wet weather is expected until Tuesday.

We’re keeping a close eye on Cristobal. The tropical system made landfall as a Tropical Storm in Louisiana Sunday evening. Early this morning, Cristobal was downgraded to a Tropical Depression and will long be considered ‘remnants’ by the time it gets to Indiana on Tuesday. We’ll be on the right side of the system and are anticipating strong winds with the threat of tornadoes.

Isolated showers are possible Tuesday morning through lunchtime. Most of the rain will happen after 10am with the strongest storms expected between 3-7pm. The strongest of the storms could bring hail and tornadoes to Central Indiana so it will be important to stay weather aware on Tuesday. Even outside of storms, it’ll be windy with gusts up to 40 mph. If you’ve been enjoying the outdoors the last few days, be sure to take down your patio umbrella and protect cushions and toys Monday night or first thing Tuesday morning.

The air will feel heavy and humid Tuesday and Wednesday but then the rest of the week and into the weekend will feature a gorgeous dry air mass that’ll make us want to spend all day long outside. Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday will be chilly in comparison to the rest of the week. Really gorgeous weather overall other than Tuesday!