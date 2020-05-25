Gorgeous Monday morning but rain on the way

I highly recommend you take your morning coffee outside this morning because it is absolutely beautiful out. Overnight lows are only dipping into the 60s and we’re expecting to warm quickly so dress for summer. You’ll want your sunglasses for the first few hours but by the afternoon the umbrella will briefly be needed so keep that close.

Average highs this time of the year are in the mid 70s but it looks like we’ll be about ten degrees above average today so prepare for the heat!

Plenty of dry time is expected today but -like the weekend- we will briefly have some rain in the afternoon. Scattered storms will roll through mainly after 3pm and until after sunset. Download the Weather Authority App to take radar with you wherever you go today.

Mild night ahead as we stay well above average. Lows will only briefly dip to the 60s early Tuesday morning and then we heat up quickly again.

Warm start to finish on Tuesday but we will again have scattered afternoon rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s which is about ten degrees above the average for this time of the year.

We’ll keep the springlike rain chances each afternoon through Thursday but drier and more seasonal with the 70s Friday through Sunday so that is certainly sounding good.