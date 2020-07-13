Gorgeous Monday; getting more active later in the week

Active morning in the Northern and Southern Plains but quieting down here in Central Indiana. High pressure is swinging back into control and we’ve got a lovely clear sky. Of course, between that clear sky and the northerly breeze, we’re noticeably cooler this AM. In fact, it’s the coolest morning we’ve had since the 25th of June. You may want a sweater early on but by 10am we’ll already be back into the 70s with 80s expected this afternoon so still dress for summer. It should be one of the most beautiful days of the year!

Dry air is a big factor in the comfortable weather today! Dew points have actually dipped to the 50s across the area… that’s a major treat for July. I highly recommend getting outside for lunch today. Heat and humidity will return in only a couple of days.

We’ll get more active by the second half of the week. Strong storms could dump a solid 1+ inches of rain on our northern counties Wednesday evening. Then we’ll have daily rain chances through the weekend.

Looks like our next heat wave will kick off this Wednesday! Overnight lows will also return to the 70s so take advantage of this evening to open up your windows and let some fresh air in!