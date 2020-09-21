Gorgeous forecast this week until needed rain returns for weekend

Chilly start to this starry early morning! A mostly clear sky allowed some of us to drop into the 40s this morning so a sweater or light jacket is needed until lunchtime. We’ll warm to seasonal 70s over the afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine and just a light southerly breeze will make today feel absolutely perfect. You can certainly have the windows open most of the day and into the evening.

We’ve got a very dry air mass in place. You may be tempted to break out a humidifier since we haven’t adjusted to this yet. Drinking lots of extra water should help! Dew points will rise to a more comfortable level by the end of the week and stay comfortable through the weekend before plummeting again.

We will have absolutely no rain all through the work week. Plenty of sunshine Monday through Friday. We really could use some rain as we’ve gotten under a tenth of an inch total all month long. That is more than two inches below the average. We will bring back some rain chances this weekend but mainly on Sunday.