Getting ready for a brief warm-up!

Weather
Wrap up the weekend with the sunny streak of weather continuing. More dry weather and sun coming up for us again tomorrow.

Temperatures made it into the lower and mid 60s today. We hit 63 degrees in Indianapolis–which is 7 degrees warmer than our normal high temperature this time of year!

It will be even warmer to start the day off tomorrow, because our lows tonight shouldn’t dip below 40 degrees. Then it’s back to the highs in the mid 60s, putting us about 10 degrees above normal to start the week off.

Don’t get too used to this warm-up, however. By this weekend, our high temperatures will drop as much as 20 degrees into the afternoon. That will put us into the 40s, which is 10 degrees below normal.

