We’re in for another cold day! Temperatures will only peak in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy too, with wind chills down in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. Don’t expect as much snow coverage as had on Wednesday. Flurries will linger through the morning but we could even see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon. However, that sun won’t help us warm much and another cold front comes through tonight, reinforcing the cold air.

Ahead of the front, a few snow showers will be possible this evening. Much like Wednesday night, there could be brief bursts of snow that reduce visibility and lead to light accumulations. This means more slick spots could develop too. Be careful while traveling late this evening and Friday morning. Additional widely scattered snow showers will be around during the Friday morning commute.

High temperatures on Friday will be running more than 20 degrees below average. However, good news, more seasonal air is set to arrive next week. We just have to make it through a chilly weekend!

While we’re talking chillier temperatures now, severe weather is no stranger to Indiana in November. The largest November tornado outbreak in recorded history in Indiana was on this date, just 9 years ago (November 17, 2013). 30 tornadoes originated in Indiana that day.

The strongest tornado on that day here in central Indiana was an EF-3 that crossed 3 counties and was on the ground for 29.2 miles.

An EF-2 tornado hit Lebanon, Indiana.

A home and a Starbucks in Lebanon sustained damage from this tornado.

Is it unusual to see tornadoes in November in Indiana?

No. Is it likely? Also, no. Climatologically speaking, there is only a 1% probability of any tornado occurring in Indiana and that likelihood decreases as the month goes on.

In Indiana, out of the 70 years of recorded data, 17 years recorded at least one tornado in November. The highest months were 2013 with 30 tornadoes, 1992 with 15 tornadoes, and 8 in 1965. Out of the 85 tornadoes in November since 1950, TWO have occurred in Marion County. An F2 in 1955 and an F3 in 1992.