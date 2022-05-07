INDIANAPOLIS – Sunshine and warmer weather is on the way in the Hoosier state! Temperature soar into the 80s as we catch a huge dry break next week.

Saturday night

Warmer pattern change

Looking at future temperatures for Mother’s day Sunday. and even more ridging that will set up into next week that will bring us much warmer air. How much of this southern heat can we tap into? There is evidence of some 90s and 100s down south! This will translate easily into the 80s for us next week!

Dry and sunny week ahead

Sunday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds. But after that, this week will be extremely dry and sunny! Even more sunshine that what we’ve been experiencing so far this weekend. Get ready for the dry spell!

Mother’s Day Planner

And now, for the HEAT!