Frosty weather before wintry mix returns

Wind chills in the teens this morning so you will want your winter coat and gloves if you’re about to head out. Actual air temperatures are in the 20s and won’t get above freezing until lunchtime. Highs this time of the year are usually in the mid-30s and we should near that for our Monday.

While parts of Texas get unheard of snowfall, here in Indiana we are more than eight inches behind normal on our snow this season. By the second week of January we should be nearing eleven inches of snow but we haven’t even gotten three. 68 days until Spring.

A limited amount of snow is in the forecast Friday into Saturday. At this point it does not look like it’ll make a dent in our snow deficit but we will continue to monitor the system very closely.

Above average highs Tuesday-Thursday will prime us for a wintry mix system to enter the area Friday. After that, temperatures are expected to plunge.