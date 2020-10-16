Frosty start to Friday; mild weather returns this weekend

Lows have dipped down into the upper 20s and lower 30s this Friday morning! Skies are clear and the wind speeds are light around central Indiana, which is contributing to the formation of frost this morning. As a result, there is a Freeze Warning in effect through 10 a.m. Be sure to grab a coat this morning and the sunglasses too!

The cold front that traveled over the state on Thursday brought very little rain to the area. Most locations had totals below a quarter of an inch, including Indianapolis (0.18”). We are now in the wake of the boundary and cooler air is filling into the state today. Highs will climb into the mid-50s this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees below normal for mid-October.

It will be a chilly evening for high school football games! Blankets, hats and heavier jackets will be needed in the stands! Temperatures will likely drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the 4th quarter. At least the weather will stay dry for those games this evening.

We are going to open up the weekend mild and dry! Highs will recover a bit and should reach into the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Changes arrive by Sunday as another wave of rainfall approaches the Ohio Valley. Skies will become mostly cloudy during the second half of the weekend and spotty showers should arrive Sunday afternoon/evening. There will be more opportunities to get rain next week as temperatures rise back into the lower 70s by Thursday.