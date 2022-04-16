INDIANAPOLIS — The sun is finally out and it looks great across Central Indiana! But when the skies stay clear into the afternoon, and remain that way for the evening hours–that opens us up to colder weather in the evening and mornings when the sun sets.

Freeze warning Easter morning

A freeze warning is in effect for Indiana counties shaded in purple. This will be in place for Easter Sunday 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. where temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees–some in the upper 20s. Frost and freeze will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plubming.

How to protect your crops and outdoor plumbing from frost and freeze

There are steps you can take ahead of sub-freezing temperatures to protect your sensitive crops and outdoor plumbing. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, you can wrap, drain, or allow them to drip slowly.

If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, you should drain them and cover the above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

This is similar to the practices you should do in the winter time with your indoor pipes, the same way you slowly drip your bathroom faucet when there is extremely cold air moving in overnight.

Easter day planner

We’ll start off Easter Sunday with cooler temperatures in the 30s, then we head to highs in the low 50s. That’s more than 10 degrees below normal. When the breeze picks up it will feel 5-10 degrees colder at times!