Frosty morning; wintry mix on the way for central Indiana

Another Freeze Warning in effect this morning–the third in a row. Temperatures are in the 20s with wind chills in the teens for a few.

Winter coats and gloves needed if you’ll be out more than a minute. Our clear, starry sky contributed to losing a lot of heat overnight, but now a low is heading this way to add clouds later in the day and eventually bring us a wintry mix overnight.

Snowflakes will mix in Indianapolis and north, but south of the city this will mainly be a rain event. Some models are suggesting minor, slushy accumulations in our northern counties. That is possible, however, much of this will melt quickly or be washed away by rain that follows. Anticipate slick spots as we head into this, especially Friday morning.

We’ll get much more rain out of this than we did yesterday. Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend, so we’ll be back to normal before you know it.