INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday morning will feature frost across Indiana as temperatures drop Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Sunday at a glance

Frost advisory for central Indiana Sunday

A frost advisory is in effect across Central Indiana late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, and winds begin to calm down, areas of frost will form. Put away sensitive plants or cover them up tonight ahead of your evening plans.

Temperatures drop into the 30s

Low temperatures will be CHILLY Sunday morning. Plan accordingly! If you will be headed outside before the prime heating of the day takes place, grab a jacket for your morning plans.

Dry skies continue

More sunshine is expected once again for our Sunday! It will take us well into the middle of next week to get some measurable rainfall returning back to Indianapolis. Enjoy the dry, but cooler air!