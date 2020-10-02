Frost Advisory Saturday morning; tracking weekend rain chances

It’s early October but it’s feeling a lot more like late October and early November across central Indiana. Temperatures early Friday morning were the coolest they’ve been since mid-May. A couple areas even recorded temperatures as low as 32°.

Temperatures this afternoon only rebounded to 61° in the Circle City while many other locations didn’t even break out of the 50s. We’re running 10°+ below average for this time of year.

Don’t leave the house without the jacket this evening. We’re already chilly outside and by early Saturday, the thermometer will take another tumble to the 30s for many across central Indiana. A Frost Advisory has been issued for our north and eastern counties that goes in effect at midnight. Be sure to cover your sensitive plants or bring them indoors if you are under this advisory.

We still really need rain! Indianapolis is now more than 4.50″ short of the average rainfall we see between August 19th and October 2nd. With Indianapolis only measuring 0.12″ of rain over this span, it’s the driest for the dates on record.

Rain chances rise for the weekend but overall, totals aren’t looking great. These showers will come along a quick-moving system, a clipper system, beginning Sunday morning. Widespread light showers will move across the state during the late morning and early afternoon before skies begin to clear Sunday night. A two-model comparison suggests the probability of rain totals peaking around 0.25″. That’s not going to make much of an impact in our deficit but we’ll take what we can get.

Patchy frost will be possible again early Monday morning before a warm-up gets underway during the week. Our jet stream begins to retreat north again, allowing temperatures to rise to ABOVE average levels for the second week of October. While temperatures may improve to milder conditions, our drought situation isn’t looking good. High pressure and sunshine keeps us dry all next week.