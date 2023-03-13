In Indianapolis, we’ve only had nine inches of snow so far this season. After a quiet month, as far as snow is concerned, a few snow showers passed through central Indiana to start the week. A strong area low pressure moving through the Great Lakes gave us gusty winds and colder air along with the snow. Isolated snow showers are likely overnight into early Tuesday morning as low temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

The good news is our cool down will be brief. Skies will clear Tuesday, but breezy northwest winds will keep us cool with temperatures staying ten degrees below average. Winds will shift out of the south this week and that will allow temperatures to warm into the 50s on Wednesday and into the 60s on Thursday. We’ll stay dry until rain returns Thursday evening. Expect wet, cool weather for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday. Along with rain, a cold front passing that morning will send temperatures falling into the afternoon.

March has been a wet month but we haven’t had much snow.

Expect a windy, cool Tuesday with sunny skies.

St. Patrick’s Day is just a few days away.

March has been a mild month so far and a warm up is coming this week.