From rain to snow for central Indiana on Christmas Eve

An approaching cold front brought gusty winds and light rain during the day. Wednesday was the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s. The cold front will move across the state overnight and temperatures will fall sharply. As we cool down rain will change over the a brief period of snow. The combination of the burst of cold air and snow will create a flash freeze on roads, especially bridges and over passes. Extra caution will be needed Thursday morning.

For those who want a “white Christmas,” you may be in luck this year. Snow showers are likely Christmas Eve through early Christmas Day, and it will be much colder with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. Last year on Christmas Day, the high was 62 degrees.

We have seen some extreme weather on Christmas Day.

The last time we had snow on Christmas Day was 2017.

Rain will change to snow overnight across the Hoosier state.

Snow showers are likely in the U.S. 31 corridor after 1am.

Snow showers are likely on Christmas Eve.

