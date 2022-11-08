Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny, warmer days with highs near 70° across central Indiana. The record highs are 78° and 77°, respectively both set in 2020, and we’ll be close to the records for both days. Enjoy the mild air while you can because big changes are coming soon.

A strong cold front will impact the state on Friday. Our Veterans Day will likely see the high temperature early in the day and then temperatures will fall during the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible on Friday but winds gusting 30 to 40 mph will be the more dominant factor. Behind the cold front our weekend weather will be much colder. Highs will be in the 30s and lows will be in the 20s, making this the coldest weekend in eight months.

Looking ahead, the 8 to 14 day outlook continues to show a strong probability of temperatures staying below average through next week.

Wednesday will be a sunny, warm day and the fire danger will be elevated.

Extra sunshine has brought warmer than average weather so far this month.

Central Indiana will go from unseasonably mild to unseasonably cold this week.

Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole has 65 mph sustained winds with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected and Nicole will reach hurricane status Wednesday when it is near the Bahamas and remain a hurricane as it approaches the east coast of Florida. Nicole is moving west at 10 mph and a turn to the northwest is expected Thursday. On the forecast track Nicole will move across the Bahamas Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night or early Thursday.