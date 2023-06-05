Canadian wildfire smoke has drifted into the region and that has given us hazy skies for the past three days. We will continue with hazy sunshine tomorrow before we see the haze fade by the middle of the week.

Our rainfall deficit for the past three months in almost five inches below average. 74% of the state is under abnormally dry soil conditions, the first stage of drought. Our next rain chance comes Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak cold front will approach the region late tomorrow night with a chance of showers and storms. A few isolated showers may develop late in the afternoon with the best chance for rain coming overnight. Unfortunately, the rain won’t be evenly distributed with this system as areas south and west of Indianapolis are most likely to see rain. Even still rainfall amounts will be light, with less than a tenth of an inch expected.

We get back into dry conditions and brighter skies on Wednesday afternoon. From there, we have a lot of sunshine in the forecast and temperatures will rise to near seasonal averages in the afternoon. Our next chance of rain is set to arrive this weekend.

We have not had any rain this month and this has been a dry Spring.

Isolated showers may develop late Tuesday.

Showers will be few and far between Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be near average this week.