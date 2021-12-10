From a foggy morning to a stormy night; severe weather possible late Friday

It’s a foggy start to the morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the northern and western half of the state until 11 AM. Visibility could be reduced to 1/4 mile or less in spots this morning so be sure to all yourself extra time during your commute.

After the fog lifts our attention today is turning to a severe weather threat. That threat comes late tonight but we want to emphasize that the setup and timing of this system pose a significant hazardous threat. A strong low pressure system is set out to our west as of Friday morning. As that tracks northeast toward the Great Lakes, it will likely strengthen quickly this evening.

To our northwest, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued. However, we will be in the warm sector of this storm system tonight. That means a severe weather threat for us. The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of central Indiana under a Slight Risk for severe weather. In addition to that, the threat for rotating storms continues to expand north. All Severe Weather Threats are in play tonight with the primary risks being damaging winds and tornadoes.

The timing of this system also plays a role in how hazardous it could be. Scattered showers will be around by late afternoon and early evening but the best timing for severe weather will occur late tonight, mainly after 11 PM through 6 AM Saturday. This is while many will be sleeping.

Being weather aware and having a way to get alerts is crucial tonight. Be sure to check back with us as we continue to watch this system evolve today and tonight.

After storms pass tomorrow morning, temperatures will be dropping and we will be very windy. Gusts up 40 mph will be possible through the early afternoon before winds ease into the evening. Not far away, a Wind Advisory has been issued to our northwest where gusts above 50 mph are expected on Saturday.