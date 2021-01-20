Frigid morning; tracking wintry mix ahead

Very cold this Wednesday morning! Wind chills are in the teens across much of Indiana. That icy wind was gusting up to 40 mph overnight. We won’t be as gusty during the day but wind chills won’t get any better than the 20s.

High temperatures will rise to the 30s as we get more sunshine after lunchtime. Really should be a decent day considering it is the middle of January.

Cold again on Thursday morning but the afternoon looks much improved as we soar to the 40s. Lots of sunshine will accompany the above average temperatures and the wind will be gusting up to 20mph.

Temperatures drop back down after Thursday. Frigid air pours in Friday night and then a wintry mix is possible Sunday into Monday.