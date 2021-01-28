Frigid end to week; snow this weekend

It is very cold this Thursday morning. Temperatures are as much as 15 degrees colder than Wednesday morning plus the wind chill is making it feel like a frigid four degrees in Terre Haute.

Chills will be in the teens for the rest of the morning.

Other than the morning cold, it should shape up to be a decent January day. A little below average but I think we can all appreciate a dry and sunny forecast for the afternoon.

Colder tonight as that mostly clear sky allows our temperatures to easily slip to the mid teens. Wind chills shouldn’t be much worse since the wind will really quiet down overnight.

Cold and sunny for Friday but looking more active into the weekend. Dry Saturday morning but we’ll have a wintry mix over the afternoon.

On Sunday, rain will turn to snow and it’s looking increasingly likely that we will have accumulations. Be prepared for slick streets Sunday PM.

More flurries fall through Monday and then quiet Tuesday and Wednesday.