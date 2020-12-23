Frigid air setting up for Christmas

Temperatures will soar above average for our Wednesday. In fact, our morning low is already as warm as our normal high should be. We’ll manage to be close to 20 degrees above the average by the afternoon. We’re starting the morning with sun but clouds will increase through the day. Rain will fall over the afternoon.

A cold front to our west is going to push rain through central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. After the passage of that front, temperatures will plummet. Christmas Eve and Christmas day will be the coldest we’ve had so far this season.

Light, scattered showers will roll through after 2 p.m. Wednesday with storms after sunset. We could hear a few crashes of thunder as that line rolls through.

Temperatures will be in the 30s before sunrise on Thursday but temperatures will quickly drop to the 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens all day. Early on, a coating of snow is possible but not expecting shoveling.

Christmas will be terribly cold. Morning wind chills will be below zero and daytime highs will barely hit the 20s. Bundle up! Baby, it’s gonna be cold outside.