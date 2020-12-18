Friday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 18, 2020 / 06:55 PM EST / Updated: Dec 18, 2020 / 06:55 PM EST We woke up to cold temperatures, some fog and a thin coating of snow left over from Wednesday. Thanks to some sunshine and temperatures above freezing most of the snow was gone by the end of Friday afternoon. Thanks to winds from the South and more clouds moving in, Saturday morning will not be as cold as Friday morning. Scattered showers move through Central Indiana late morning and afternoon. Although there will be some scattered rain showers around at times, we should be near 40 by Saturday afternoon. After scattered showers Saturday, the weather dries out for Sunday. Outside the Colts game on Sunday, the weather should be dry and not too cold. Or stay warm at home and watch the game on CBS4 at 1:00 PM. Temperatures stay above average through Wednesday. then a strong cold front brings the first Arctic Blast Christmas Eve. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction