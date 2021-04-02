One more chilly night before warming trend

INDIANAPOLIS — The record low for April 2nd is 20 set in 1961. We were very close. the coldest temperatures and about a month Friday morning. Thank goodness the sun came out all day to warm us up a bit.

The sunshine and switch to South winds provided a big warm-up by Friday afternoon. The weather is very quiet from coast to coast. With no weather systems approaching, we should see sunshine, dry weather and steadily warmer weather for several days.

We aren’t expecting a cold Saturday morning. We could see above average temperatures by afternoon.

The warning trend continues until the middle of next week. Right now it looks like the next chance of rain comes along Wednesday.