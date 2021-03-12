Friday Night Weather Weather Posted: Mar 12, 2021 / 11:46 PM EST / Updated: Mar 12, 2021 / 11:46 PM EST Friday started cloudy and ended cloudy. but in the middle of the day we got to enjoy some sunshine as indicated here on the Morse Reservoir camera. The sunshine today allowed for another day with a high of 60. That’s 5 days in a row we reached 60 or warmer. Not bad for mid March when the average high is only about 50. Overnight North winds and drier air will allow the temperature to get a little chilly by Saturday morning. But by Saturday afternoon, we should be back to above average territory. FutureView shows skies clearing during Saturday afternoon. Should be another day to get out and enjoy this April-like weather. After a mostly dry weekend the weather pattern gets showery through mid-week and then much cooler by the end of next week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction