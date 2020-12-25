Friday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 25, 2020 / 06:47 PM EST / Updated: Dec 25, 2020 / 06:47 PM EST Skies were beginning to clear late Friday afternoon. The clear skies and dusting of snow on the ground will make for temperatures almost as cold as last night. Today did not set any records, but it was exceptionally cold compared to the the nearly 150 years of Indianapolis weather records. The coldest air is in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley areas today. Most areas were about 20 degrees below average. But here is the good news. Look at how much warmer the temperatures are out in the Great Plains today compared to yesterday. No warming trend impact early Saturday but later in the day we will be doing better. Sunshine will get our warming trend started on Saturday afternoon. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction