Friday Evening Weather

By late afternoon, the cloud pattern flip flopped compared to Friday. Sunshine to the north of Indy and cloudy skies to the south. Because of the morning fog and cloud cover most of the day, temperatures were a little below average for today. With the flip flop in the cloud cover, it was a little warmer in northern Indiana and cooler in southern Indiana compared to Friday. The warm air to our immediate southwest will move in Saturday. The much cooler air out in the plains will move in for a few days starting Sunday. Along the front that will bring a change in our temperatures there are some showers to our west this evening and tonight. By Saturday late afternoon, the spotty showers will be starting to move through central Indiana. Probably only a 1/4 inch of rain or less for the dry lawns and gardens. By Sunday morning the rain is moving into Ohio. That should leave us with a dry and slightly cooler day Sunday. Looking ahead to the first part of the week, we get a preview of fall with some pleasantly cool weather Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next chance for significant rain is Thursday.