Friday Evening Weather Weather Posted: Dec 4, 2020 / 06:46 PM EST / Updated: Dec 4, 2020 / 06:46 PM EST It was nice to see the sunshine Friday afternoon. Not much wind and slightly above average temperatures made if feel nice too. A cold front will be moving through tonight. This will return us to below average temperatures for the weekend. However, since the air is dry, we are not expecting any rain or snow. Friday, before the front arrives, temperatures reached above average readings again. Average is only about 44. And with clear skies most of tonight, the temperature will really drop again. Many areas in Central Indiana drop to upper 20s to about 30. Colder air with the cold front and more clouds will likely keep our temperatures below average for Saturday afternoon. Dry and cold weather to start the week ahead until a warming trend starts Wednesday and continues the rest of the week.