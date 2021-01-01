Friday afternoon weather update Weather Posted: Jan 1, 2021 / 12:45 PM EST / Updated: Jan 1, 2021 / 12:48 PM EST Our icy morning problems started because the temperatures were only in the upper 20s as the rain approached from the south. On top of those cold temperatures, the rain moved in right on schedule. The blue, white and pink indicate areas of frozen precipitation. By 10:30AM, the temperatures has risen to above freezing in Central and Southern Indiana. The icy roads, sidewalks and parking lots started to melt. By this afternoon the freezing rain should be confined to Northern Indiana. Scattered rain showers and temperatures in the 40s for Central Indiana. Another weather system moves through Saturday night. We could see some snow flurries Saturday night or Sunday. No significant accumulation is expected. After weather systems move through today and Saturday night, the weather pattern settles down for a few days. And we should see temperatures a little above average. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction