INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in late Sunday night into Monday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!

Monday at a glance

Freeze warning in effect

A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!

First flakes of the season possible

We have a chance to see our cold temperatures Monday evening provide some snow flakes into early Tuesday morning! This will be especially true for northern Indiana. With cold enough temperatures and a little bit of precipitation, don’t be surprised if some ice pellets or a few flurries fly by!

Abnormally dry conditions

Much of the Hoosier state is still facing abnormally dry conditions. We’re coming off of a historically dry summer, and this October isn’t doing much to help. We’re an inch and a half below normal on monthly rainfall totals in Indianapolis.

Freezing temperatures in the 7-day forecast