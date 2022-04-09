INDIANAPOLIS – It was another day of waking up to flurries and frozen precipitation in Indiana Saturday. As we begin to dry out, temperatures remain cold tonight. Freeze warnings are in effect for southern counties ahead of a cold blast expected tonight. Then much better weather coming up Sunday and beyond.

Freeze warning in southern Indiana counties

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for southern Indiana counties. This is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. We expect temperatures to drop below freezing tonight. Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation.

It will be good change of pace to get into some ridging by Tuesday — when tap into some warmer airflow! It will allow us a more southerly breeze this week, advecting wx from air masses out of the south vs the north, like we've been all week. #INwx pic.twitter.com/zYTaMQjKZ3 — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) April 9, 2022

Light snow showers kick off the weekend

Flip through radar images here of light snow showers that occurred in Indiana on Saturday morning. We need to get past some cold air before we change up this gray weather pattern. Luckily this frozen precipitation looks like it’s on its way out for the rest of the weekend and this week.

Changes are on the way!

It will be good change of pace to get into some ridging by Tuesday when tap into some warmer airflow! It will allow us a more southerly breeze this upcoming week, allowing us to advect weather from air masses out of the south versus the north, which we have been doing all week.

Transition to ridging in upper atmosphere over Indiana Tuesday

Make outdoor plans Sunday!

We’ve got awesome weather for Sunday. Temperatures return to seasonal norms in the low 60s. We dry out and get plenty of sunshine, so make sure you make outdoor plans to enjoy what will finally feel like spring in Indiana!