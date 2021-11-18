Freezing blast of air with gusty winds to finish the week

You have a chance to see a partial lunar eclipse late tonight into early Friday morning. It will start at 1:02 AM and end at 7:03 AM Friday. Skies should be mostly clear in the morning hours for viewing.

The morning will start out very chill tomorrow! Temperatures will be well below freezing in the 20s. The bus stop forecast has us at just 26 degrees by 6 AM.

Into the afternoon, we struggle to get out of the 30s early in the day, but will eventually make it to the low 40s in the afternoon.

Temperatures are not where they should be lately. We’ve been running cooler than average. That trend will continue into the weekend and start of next week.

Thanksgiving is now on the 7-day forecast! We will warm a little bit into the low 50s the day before Thanksgiving. We are expecting highs in the upper 40s for Turkey Day.