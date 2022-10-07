INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a big drop in temperatures across the Hoosier state!

Friday at a glance

Freeze watch in effect

A freeze watch is in effect across central Indiana. Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are possible from late Friday night to early Saturday morning. Bundle up, Indiana!

Cold front cools off Indiana

A cold front passes through the state this Friday. Not only will it help to make for chilly conditions into the afternoon, but we continue to get much cooler into the overnight and early morning hours of Saturday, prompting a freeze watch across most of the state.

Only warming to the mid-upper 50s today!

A heavy-hitting cold front will keep temperatures cool well into the afternoon hours. High temperatures top out in the upper 50s today. That will set us up for the freeze watch ahead this evening and for Saturday.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast