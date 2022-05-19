Prepare for dense fog this Thursday morning. Much of central Indiana, including Indianapolis, Crawfordsville, and Shelbyville is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM. The visibility has dropped below a quarter mile for many locations across the state. You will need to give yourself extra time on the roads and do not forget to use low beam lights!

There are also several schools running under a delay due to the low visibility. Click here to see the most up-to-date list!

The fog will likely dissipate late in the morning as skies become partly cloudy. Once the fog lifts, temperatures are going to quickly rise this afternoon! Highs are expected to peak into the mid-80s today. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average for the date.

An isolated shower or storm may fire up this evening, especially with the warm, more humid air in place. Scattered thunderstorms are possible overnight, mainly over south-central Indiana. A couple strong storms may develop overnight. Best atmosphere for severe weather is closer to the Ohio River.

Wind speeds pick up on Friday and the strong southerly flow will aid in a large warm-up for the area. Highs are projected to rise near 90° on Friday, which is the record for May 20 in Indianapolis set back in 1977.