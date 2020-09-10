Foggy morning in central Indiana; looking ahead at weekend rain chances

Dense fog is blanketing central Indiana this morning. We have seen visibility down to zero in Muncie with many of us not much better than that.

The fog is dense enough that you may not see stop signs or other cars until you’re right up in front of them so drive cautiously this morning. This can be particularly dangerous as kids head to school. Please watch out for them.

Other than the fog this morning it’ll be a rather quiet day. It should shape up to be rather nice, actually. We’ll have a partly sunny sky with temperatures back to normal in the low 80s. We’ve been at or near 90 the last couple of days which is some ten degrees above the average.

Friday’s forecast looks absolutely beautiful for the end of the workweek. We’ll thin out clouds for lots of sunshine in the afternoon and highs in the upper 70s. Expect low 80s and a small rain chance for the weekend.

Next week will be exactly how I like it: chilly enough you can wear a sweater in the morning if you’d like but warm enough for a t-shirt in the afternoon. The sunshine will make it even more beautiful–enjoy!