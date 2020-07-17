Foggy morning; tracking weekend storms

All the elements came together to give us some dense fog this morning. We have already had a couple of accidents this morning; give yourself some extra time this morning so you don’t have to rush. Fog this dense can make it difficult to see vehicles in front of you plus stop signs can really sneak up on you. Once the fog lifts by 9 a.m. we’ll have a beautiful, mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures are a little cooler this morning as we dip to the 60s. The mostly sunny sky will help us get up to a (humid) 90-degree high. That’ll be nearly ten degrees hotter than Thursday was, so take it easy! Great pool day.

An isolated storm is possible midday Saturday but more scattered storms Sunday. Most of us will get less than a quarter inch of rain over the course of the weekend.

Additional daily rain chances start off the new week and temperatures stay hot. Lows won’t get below the 70s for at least the next week.