Foggy morning followed by rain

Visibility was close to zero at some of our weather observation sites early this morning. Visibility has improved some, though, since then and is mainly between 4-6 miles across the area. Temperatures are starting the day in the 60s and will slowly climb to the 70s by lunchtime. Later this afternoon we will return to the upper 80s but rain will also be in that forecast. Spotty showers will bring about a tenth of an inch of rain across Central Indiana throughout the afternoon.

Heavier downpours are expected Monday night. Scattered storms will bring between a quarter and three quarters of an inch of rain. Most of that will be close to midnight so many of us will sleep through a lot of that. The grass will be happy, though.

Highs will stay close to normal in the low 80s throughout most of the work week. We will have plenty of dry time but daily rain chances are present through the next seven days. We’ll be monitoring radar closely.